Reminder over tenants questionnaire

Tenants living in North Tyneside Council accommodation invited to take part in the biennial housing survey have until July 28, to respond.

Householders can give views on matters such as repairs and maintenance, the quality of homes and surrounding areas and overall satisfaction with North Tyneside Housing Service.

Anyone who has received a questionnaire is asked to complete it. Those selected to take part have been chosen at random and all feedback is anonymous and confidential. Use the pre-paid envelope provided when returning completed questionnaires.

The survey is being managed on behalf of the council by independent research company Ipsos Mori.