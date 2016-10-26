Reminder to stay safe at Hallowe’en

Parents are being advised to make sure their child is safe if they go out ‘trick or treating’ this Hallowe’en.

Northumbria Police are keen to ensure children who take part in activities without any apparent adult supervision, do so safely.

Chief Inspector Aidan Sloan, from Northern Area Command, said: “Responsible parents know they need to plan ahead for Hallowe’en and arrange visits for their youngsters at the homes of friends and family who are expecting such callers. We also want parents to think about the safety of young children alone out in the dark without an adult. We would always advise that they have an adult with them.”

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) is calling for families to have fun, but to be aware of the dangers of fire if their children are dressing up

Hallowe’en costumes often have tassels, capes and other adornments that can trail and easily catch alight if they accidentally brush against a flame.

TWFRS Assistant Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther said: “I would like to take this opportunity to remind anyone having Hallowe’en parties to be vigilant about the dangers of candles, pumpkin lanterns, open fires and fireworks and to please have the appropriate safety measures in place.

“If you are buying costumes, always read the labels first and check they meet British safety standards.”

“Children should also be taught the stop, drop and roll technique in case their clothing catches fire.”

Chief Inspector Sloan added: “Trick or treat can be enjoyable for those who are happy to take part in an organised event.

“But for others who find it inflicted upon them, it can easily become a nuisance or lead to intimidation, particularly if the youngsters are not known to them, are persistent and become unpleasant if the householder has nothing to offer them.

“Hallowe’en isn’t an event that everyone wants to celebrate and it can be annoying for residents to have to keep getting up to answer their door to strangers who are asking for sweets.”

Anyone with any concerns about crime or disorder where they live should contact their Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101.

For more information about fire safety visit www.twfire.gov.uk