Renovation saves sports provisions at North Shields school

A school in North Shields can now deliver new sporting opportunities to students and the community, thanks to a £1.5million project.

Work has recently been completed on the two-storey extension and refurbishment to the PE facilities at St Thomas More RC Academy.

Previously, growing safety concerns began to threaten sports provisions at the school. But, after securing more than £1.4million from the Government’s Condition Improvement Fund and injecting a further £150,000 from its own reserves, sports facilities at the Catholic school are now second to none.

Anthony Gollings, director of finance and support services at the school, said: “Without this work we would have faced the prospect of mothballing parts of our school due to potential issues with asbestos, electrical wiring and disabled access.

“However, with this work now completed, we now have facilities to be proud of; ones which will support the sporting and artistic ambitions of the academy and its students.”

Sunderland-based company Brim Construction was tasked with demolishing the old structure between the main hall and the gym and rebuilding it as a two-storey facility accommodating a multifunctional dance and fitness studio, including retractable seating for up to 60 people.

The work also included new extended student changing facilities, a new PE staff office and storage space, a fully renovated gym.

Mr Gollings said the school was ‘very pleased with the end result’.