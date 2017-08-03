Repair work to begin on storm-damaged prom

A £40,000 project to repair Whitley Bay’s storm-damaged southern promenade is about to get under way.

The promenade, which runs parallel to Rockliffe Gardens, has been closed for safety reasons since December last year, when a violent storm surge swept away chunks of wall and caused a footpath to collapse.

Now the much-loved spot is to be repaired and reopened, after North Tyneside Council identified the funds and gave the go-ahead for Kier North Tyneside to carry out the work.

The project is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 14, and will take an estimated six weeks to complete.

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member for the environment at North Tyneside Council, said: “The unique weather conditions we experienced in December caused widespread damage along our coastline and forced the closure of our southern promenade.

“Local people have understandably grown anxious about the length of time the promenade has been closed and we thank them for their patience, while officers finalised the works. I am delighted that we have now been able to secure the funds and agree a way forward.”

Elsewhere on the seafront, refurbishment of the Central Lower Promenade started in March this year, as part of the council’s £36million Seafront Master Plan, which aims to breathe new life into the coast between Cullercoats Bay and St Mary’s Island, and includes work to the Northern Promenade.