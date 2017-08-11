Rescue brigade frees car stuck in sand at Tynemouth

Members of Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade used specialist vehicle recovery equipment to free a car stuck in sand at the north end of the Long Sands at Tynemouth on Saturday.

The car was above the high water mark and no one was in danger. Once the vehicle was safely on the entrance ramp, the owner thanked the brigade and made a donation towards the team.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade

* A crew was also called out on Wednesday evening at 7.14pm, when UK Coastguard paged the brigade to attend reports that a man had fallen from the Tyne Bridge into the River Tyne and required immediate assistance.

As 10 brigade members made their way towards the scene, the Coastguard received an update that the man had been recovered from the water by the skipper of a nearby boat and was now in the care of the emergency services.

Once the brigade was on scene, officers from Northumbria Police confirmed that the casualty was in an ambulance en route to hospital and that no further assistance was required. At this point, all rescue units were stood down and the brigade returned to station.