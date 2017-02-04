Rescue crews called to Tynemouth Long Sands

Rescue crews were called to Tynemouth Long Sands today following multiple 999 calls about three people in need of help in the water.

Humber Coastguard paged Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team and Cullercoats RNLI Inshore Lifeboat after receiving the calls.

Brigade members arrived on scene within five minutes of the call by which time the Coastguard had received updated information that all three individuals were now ashore, but required medical attention.

Brigade members and colleagues from Cullercoats RNLI provided first-aid care to the three, which consisted of two 15-year-old girls, and the father of one of the girls.

All three were extremely cold after being in the sea, with the two girls stating that they had been submerged on a number of occasions and had swallowed a considerable amount of sea water.

The Brigade vehicle was used to transport the three off the beach where they were met by paramedics from the Hazardous Area Response Team from the North East Ambulance Service.

The casualties were then transferred to an ambulance at which point the Brigade and all other rescue units were stood down.

The incident had occurred after the two girls, who had hired surf boards and wet suits from a local surf shop, got into difficulties while surfing. The father of one of the girls, wearing only his underwear, went into the sea and was able to guide both girls back to the shore, but all three were suffering the effects of their exposure and time in the sea.