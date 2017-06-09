Rescue team received prestigious awards

A group of rescuers have been honoured for their work rescuing a person from the River Tyne.

Three members of Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade’s rescue team have been awarded prestigious Certificates of Commendation from the President of the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS UK).

Captain Dan Reed, section leader Gareth Conroy and rescue team member David Collis helped to rescue a person from St Peter’s Basin in July 2016.

The casualty, who had reportedly been in the water for an hour, was in a state of undress, demonstrating signs of hypothermia and was desperately clinging to a perry buoy.

With the support, supervision and direction of Captain Dan Reed and David Collis, Gareth entered the river from a pontoon and swam some 30 metres in the dark to the casualty before securing himself and the casualty to the perry buoy and being pulled back to the pontoon.

The casualty was handed over to paramedics for further treatment.

A spokesman for the Royal Life Saving Society said: “There is no doubt that, due to the deteriorating condition of the casualty and because this incident took place during the hours of darkness, had the team not acted when they did, this incident could well have ended very differently.”

In addition to the national commendations, the Brigade was also presented with the Agnes Gray Memorial Award for Lifesaving by the RLSS’s Penney Wilkinson, in recognition of the exceptional work carried out by the team.

Chairperson of the Northumberland & Durham Branch of RLSS UK, Penney Wilkinson, said: “It is a great honour to be able to present the certificates of commendation as well as the Agnes Gray Memorial Award on behalf of RLSS UK and recognise the fantastic life-saving work that the Brigade carries out on a regular basis.”

TVLB Captain, Dan Reed said: “I’m honoured to accept both of these awards.

“It is great that the hard work of the team is recognised by organisations such as the Royal Life Saving Society.

“The vigorous training and dedication of all our members ensures we can help people in need along our coastline and rivers.”