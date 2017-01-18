Rescue team take delivery of new vehicle

A coastal rescue team have taken delivery of a new vehicle.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) have a new rescue vehicle following a successful fundraising campaign.

The vehicle has been built by Pickup Systems Ltd and features the chassis of a Toyota Hilux Double Cab ICON with a specially designed polypropylene rear body to safely and intelligently store rescue equipment.

It includes unique features such as roller shutter doors on the rear and side, a large aluminium rear slide-out drawer to access the equipment quicker, Gentil pull-down roof rack system for the storage of our stretchers, electric winch-mounted into the front bumper, and a WiFi hotspot.

TVLB Captain Peter Lilley said: “The design process has taken around a year, with the TVLB captains leading the project with full support and input from our members and directors.

“Many hours have been spent ensuring the vehicle gives us the best platform from which to provide our rescue service, while also ensuring that it will cope with the changes and improvements to our equipment and role over the next ten to 15 years.

“Fundraising for the vehicle started around five years ago and involved many events and activities.

“The vehicle has not been paid for by one single donation but has come from multiple individuals and groups – the whole team would like to say thank you to everyone who contributed to this fantastic project.

“The vehicle has been extensively tested by the whole team who have received training on its safe use and how to access our vast array of rescue equipment.

“Although this is a great occasion for the team, it is also worth noting that it has brought an end to the service of our trusty Land Rover. This vehicle has served the team reliably and gallantly since 2002 and, despite showing her age over the last few years, she has been a fantastic workhorse for the Brigade.”