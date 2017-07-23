Rescue teams spread water safety message

Hundreds of children have been warned about the dangers of playing near or on water.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) took part in Drowning Prevention Week, a national campaign run by the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS).

Members visited a number of schools – Beech Hill Primary School, Benton Dene Primary School, Marden Bridge Middle School, Moorbridge Pupil Referral Unit, Norham High School, Rockcliffe First School, Silverdale Primary and St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School – spreading the safety message to 1,945 children through school assemblies, individual class tasks and demonstrations.

In addition to the school visits, the brigade also joined forces with the North Sea Volunteer Lifeguards (NSVL) to carry out a Sponsored Stretcher Carry, collecting nearly £1,000 in donations for the NSVL, RLSS and TVLB and barbecue at the Watch House.

Figures show that one person drowns every 20 hours in the UK and hundreds more suffer life-changing injuries through near-drowning.

Donna Robson, chair of NSVL and TVLB member said: “Each year, we strive to bring attention and interest into how to visit the seaside in an enjoyable and safe manner.

“It is great to be able to take the new TVLB vehicle to so many different schools as it is a great tool for engaging with schoolchildren and starting that important conversation about how to be safe near or on water and for ensuring they know how to get help if they need it.”

Drowning Prevention Week forms part of the Brigade’s wide ranging sea safety and education package.

As well as carrying out visits at schools and youth groups, they also welcome requests for visits to their Watch House Museum from any group or organisation.

If anyone wishes to arrange a visit or talk please contact the TVLB via enquiries@tvlb.org