Researchers return for survey on fishing fleets

Seafish is calling for vessel owners and skippers in the North East to participate in its 12th annual economic survey of the UK fishing fleet.

Researchers will be in ports from Whitby to Seahouses from Monday to Friday next week.

They are looking to gather data on fishing and vessel costs in order to provide a comprehensive overview of the financial and operational performance of the fishing industry.

The 2017 survey hopes to uncover a similar success story to last year, which saw the UK fishing sector experience its best economic performance since 2008.

The researchers will also canvass fishermen’s views on a range of current and future industry issues.

Despite last year being positive for the sector, a number of skippers and vessel owners expressed concerns about the future, including uncertainty in regulation and political developments, issues around quota availability and affordability and market prices.

Anybody interested in taking part in the survey should contact Steve Lawrence at Seafish on 0131 524 8663 or email steven.lawrence@seafish.co.uk

Steve Lawrence, economics project manager at Seafish, said: “Our annual survey provides us with a detailed picture of the UK fishing fleet’s economic performance. The insight it provides means we can keep all those involved in the sector fully informed on the health of the fleet. The report is also made available to policy makers and it is a good opportunity for fishermen to voice their opinion on the big issues affecting them.

“We had a great response to last year’s survey, with over 700 skippers and vessel owners taking part. We hope to increase the number of people we speak to this year so that the insight we gather is as accurate as possible.

“We appreciate the continued support of the fishing industry in the North East and encourage all skippers and vessel owners in the area to speak to our researchers.”