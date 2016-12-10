Resident fined for dumping old mattress

A Longbenton man has been ordered to pay more than £500 for fly-tipping.

Kirk Mallaburn, of Glenfield Road, has to pay a total of £563 in fines and costs for dumping a mattress in the Killingworth area.

After receiving an anonymous tip-off about the incident, North Tyneside Council officers investigated and took legal action. The 44-year-old pleaded guilty at North Shields Magistrates Court last month, where he was ordered to pay the fine and costs.

Speaking about the action, Colin Boxshall, community protection manager for the council, said: “North Tyneside is a fantastic place to live, work and visit and we are committed to keeping it that way.

“Fly-tipping can have a big impact on communities and we will continue to take a strict approach to those who chose to break the law in this way. Residents shouldn’t put up with fly-tipping in their own communities and I would urge those who witness these incidents to get in touch with us and help us put a stop to it.”

In the past year, the council has issued 25 fixed penalty notices for fly-tipping offences.

Ten offenders were prosecuted for failing to pay those, resulting in magistrates imposing fines totalling more than £3,200.