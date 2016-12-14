Restaurateur brings Victorian splendour to Newcastle’s Quayside

A leading restauranter whose latest establishment in Whitley Bay has proved a hit has opened a flagship eatery on Newcastle Quayside.

Andy Hook, owner of Hinnies Restaurant in Whitley Bay and Blackfriars Restaurant in Newcastle, has teamed up with head chef Troy Terrington to open Dobson and Parnell at 21 Queen Street, specialising in refined British and European cuisine.

Set within a Victorian Grade II listed building, the high-ceilinged dining room will add a touch of old-school, understated glamour and comfort to the venue.

The 65-seat restaurant, which has created 20 new jobs, has been named in honour of two of Newcastle’s Victorian architectural stalwarts, John Dobson and William Parnell, who designed the original building in 1863.

The Victorian building has been an attractive location for restaurateurs. It was the original home of Terry Laybourne’s Michelin-starred 21 Queen Street as well as the popular modern-British restaurant Pan Haggerty.

Chef Patron, Troy Terrington, has worked as head chef at both Blackfriars Restaurant and Jesmond Dene House.

He said “I’m really enjoying having the freedom to work closely with small producers and really nurture the relationship between supplier and chef. It means I get a better understanding of what’s coming through the door every day.”

The restaurant will be open six days a week serving lunch and dinner.

The Set Menu, to be served on weekday lunchtimes and early evening, will feature dishes such as Pressed wild rabbit, pickles, pumpernickel; Hake smoked clam frumenty pickled lemon, wake; and Pressed shoulder of pork, parsnips, trivet onions, pickled walnuts, and Bitter ‘manjari’ chocolate with Candied clementine to finish at a price of £21 at lunch and £25 at dinner for three courses.

A refined à la carte menu will also be served in the evening with dishes including Smoked wild duck breast, sea buckthorn, chicory, linseed crisps to start and Turbot cooked on the bone, salsify, oxtail, horseradish for the main course, alongside a soon-to-be-introduced tasting menu with matching wines which will feature dishes such as Line caught mackerel with charred alliums; Ash rolled aged lamb with artichokes cooked in whey, green sauce; and Bread pudding with baked custard, sloe gin berries.

Andy said: “I fell in love with this site the first time I saw it.

“That was back in in the mid-nineties when I used to peer longingly through the windows at the elegant Victorian dining room and happy diners. It’s perfectly proportioned as a restaurant with a cavernous kitchen ideally suited for Troy’s innovative and creative cooking.

“What’s more, Newcastle’s Quayside has experienced a revival of top notch restaurants and bars in the past year, so when we saw an opportunity to open in such a vibrant location, we just couldn’t resist.

“We’re branching out a little from the British dishes we focus on at Blackfriars and Hinnies, to specialise in perfectly-executed, refined modern cuisine. We’ll also have a strong focus on sustainability, and our kitchen will specialise in preserving techniques such as curing, smoking, salting, brining and fermenting.”

The restaurant will be open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 2.30pm and from 5.30pm to 9.30pm. It will also be open for lunch on Sundays from 12-4pm.

Earlier this year, Andy opened Hinnies in Whitley Bay, returning to the coast ten years after opening his first restaurant – Sidney’s in Tynemouth.

Hinnies offers Geordie comfort food and won the OpenTable Diners’ Choice Award within the first few months of opening.