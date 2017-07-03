Restoration work on iconic Spanish City Dome is moving ahead

Work to restore an iconic seafront building to its former glory are progressing well.

Members of the public have watched on with interest as work progresses on the Spanish City Dome in Whitley Bay.

New balustrades to replace a section which was beyond repair.

And a group of residents were lucky enough to go behind the scenes to see the progress being made on the Grade II-listed building.

A second round of Hard Hat and Photography Tours were held by North Tyneside Council, alongside its partner Robertson Construction.

Around 120 people were able to see the work in January, with one final round being held before the work is completed in spring 2018.

The £10m scheme aims to restore the Spanish City Dome to its former glory as part of the council’s £36m Seafront Master Plan for Whitley Bay.

One of the large new windows inside the Dome.

During the latest tours more than 100 residents were treated to a glimpse at the huge changes which have been made since work began last summer.

Recent progress has seen steelwork put up to form a new plant enclosure to the east and a west structure, which has included the installation of a concrete floor on the first floor, providing spectacular views across the Links and to St Mary’s Lighthouse and beyond.

The famous dancing ladies statues have been taken away to be restored and the former shop fronts have been removed.

Following the removal of the first floor within the Rotunda, a new ground floor slab has been constructed followed by scaffolding allowing restoration works to begin to the ornate features which were constructed as part of the original build.

The spectacular views from the new floor on the west structure.

Glowing feedback was received following the latest tours, which were led by Andrew Coleman from Robertson, Chris Holmes from architects ADP and Julie Bews from North Tyneside Council.

Moira Mills and Jeanette Bain were thrilled to be offered a place on the tour.

Moira, from Monkseaton, said: “I was delighted with the attention to detail in restoring the Dome to its original splendour.”

Jeanette, who also lives in Monkseaton, added: “It looks like it’s going to be fabulous.”

Original features on one of the outer walls.

For more information about the Seafront Master Plan, and to watch an aerial film showcasing the regeneration, visit http://my.northtyneside.gov.uk/category/642/coastal-regeneration