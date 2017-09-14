Resurfacing work on Coast Road

Three weeks of essential road resurfacing work started on the A1058 Coast Road earlier this week.

The focus of the work will concentrate on the main carriageway and slip roads between Newton Road and Heaton Road junction, and the Newcastle boundary with North Tyneside near the Wills Building.

The work will see the existing surface being replaced by new tarmac.

In order to minimise disruption, the work has been planned to take place at night between 8pm and 5am.

Lane closures and temporary closures of the slip roads will be in operation, with signed diversion routes.

A number of bus stops on the works route will need to be closed with bus operators displaying notices to advise passengers of their alternative arrangements.

The timetable is (weather permitting): Today, Benfield Road westbound on-slip and Chillingham Road westbound on-slip, with diversions in place; Friday, Benton Road eastbound on-slip and slow lane with diversions in place; Sunday to Friday, September 22, main carriageway to eastbound closed between Chillingham Road, off slip and Benfield Road/eastbound on-slip with diversions in place up and down slip roads.