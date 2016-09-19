REUNION: A chance to meet friends

The second annual Tyneside football reunion will take place on Friday, November 4, at Cullercoats Crescent Club.

All players from the 1960’s and 1970’s are welcome, especially those from the North Shields, Wallsend and Whitley Bay areas.

All Sunday league players will also be welcome.

Tex, Leon and Friends will provide the music, and this is a great opportunity to meet old friends, some of whom you may not have seen for many years.

Space will be limited so be sure to get there early, and please bring any interesting memorabilia along with you.

There will be no charge for entry, and wives and companions will be welcome.

Hope to see lots of old friends there.

Tommy Cox

Monkseaton