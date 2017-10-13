REUNION: Find old teammates

All local footballers from the 1960s and 70s should note that an open reunion has been organised for Friday, November 3, from 7pm to 11pm.

It will take place at Cullercoats Crescent Club and all players from the era are welcome.

There will be no entry fee and entertainment will be provided by Tex, Leon and The Tynesiders, as well as a prize quiz.

Players from the era will find this a great night out, and who knows which long-lost teammates or opponents you will bump into?

This will be especially interesting for those who played for or against Cannon Arsenal, North Shields Celtic, Minton Celtic, North Shields Boys Club, Olde 100, Dun Cow Celtic and East End Boys Club. However, all players from that period are welcome.

We look forward to seeing lots of old friends.

Tommy Cox

Whitley Bay