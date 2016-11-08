REUNION: School pals’ get-together

Tynemouth Grammar Technical School, Preston High School, John Spence Community School –what’s in a name, it’s the same building in North Shields.

I attended the Tech, as we knew it, between 1968 and 1973 and my school friends were Lynne Stapley, Gillian Bettney, Pamela Wilkinson and David Curran, to name a few.

I am organising a school reunion get together, which will be held on Saturday, May 20, at The Gibraltar Rock (upstairs), from 7pm.

The room is free so long as we spend a lot of money on the night in both food and drink, so dig deep.

If you went to school with us we would love to see there on the night.

Even if you were not in our year, please come along. The more the merrier.

I’m sure those people who attended recently in July would come along to join in the fun and to see their school friends again too.

Teachers old and new are very welcome too. It would be great to see you there.

I need to know if you will be attending so could you please respond on Facebook by joining the Tynemouth Grammar Technical School group at www.facebook.com/groups/TynemouthGrammarTechnicalSchool/ to confirm your attendance on the posting.

If you don’t have an account I’m sure someone will help you create one, or indeed confirm your attendance on their account.

Look forward to seeing you there.

Alyson Knowles

North Shields