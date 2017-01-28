Reward offered for wanted North Tyneside woman

The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward for help to catch a wanted North Tyneside woman.

Donna Teague, 34 and from Siskin House in Forest Hall, is wanted in connection with a theft in North Tyneside.

Inquiries are ongoing to locate her and a reward of up to £1,000 is available from Crimestoppers for the arrest and charge of Donna Teague.

If you have any information, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers in complete anonymity on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous, non-traceable online form - https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online/

Or you can ring Northumbria Police on 101.