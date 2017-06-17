Ringtons cash boost for Tynemouth day centre

A day centre in Tynemouth has received a donation of £6,820 from staff at Newcastle-based tea and coffee company Ringtons.

Tynemouth Village Day Centre got match funding from the Ringtons Community Fund at the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, with staff raising £3,410 at their head office in Byker and their factory in North Tyneside.

The centre provides day care for the over 60s, with transport to and from home. They receive a home-cooked meal and enjoy games, socialising and trips out.

Sarah Brookes is the centre supervisor. She said: “We’re delighted to have been chosen as Rington’s Charity of the Year and thank Ringtons and the Community Foundation for this wonderful donation.”

Colin Smith, managing director of production division at Ringtons, said: “For many people at the centre, a cup of tea and a biscuit is one of the first things that is offered to them as they walk in. We’re keen to show that Ringtons is more than just tea and biscuits, we’re an organisation that cares about its staff, customers and the area in which we work.”