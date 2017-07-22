River cruises to return in August

Have your say

A special series of cruises is heading back to the River Tyne.

Nexus is bringing back the Shields Ferry river trips in August.

There will be a range of cruises, including live music, fish and chip trips, historical commentaries and on-board entertainment for children.

The programme of river trips will resume from Saturday, August 1, and will run until late September.

Tickets are on sale now online at www.nexus.org.uk or from any Nexus Travel Shop.

Shields Ferry manager Carol Timlin said: “I’m delighted to confirm that our popular Tyne river cruises will be back.

“Tickets are on sale now. We have a full programme running all the way until September. There is something for everyone.”

The musical line-up includes rock and roll, pop, blues, classic rock, soul and Irish folk music.

All cruises depart from South Shields ferry landing. Anyone travelling from North Shields can use their cruise ticket to make a crossing for the departure of the trip from South Shields landing.

There is more information about the Shields Ferry cruises on www.nexus.org.uk/ferry/river-trips the Shields Ferry’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/theshieldsferry, or by calling into any Nexus Travel Shop or calling Nexus on 0191 2020747.