ROAD: Creating a racetrack

I read with interest the letter by W Morrison suggesting Holywell Avenue and Queens Road be made one way so that people can drive faster (News Guardian, August 4).

I have another suggestion. Car and motorcycle races could be held up and down these streets every evening, and during the day at weekends.

M Curran

Whitley Bay

