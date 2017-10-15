ROADS: Essential to read code

Bravo to your correspondent who referred to the Highway Code and the lack of knowledge displayed by many road users.

Special attention should be given to the sections dealing with cyclists, from the expected courtesy on the road to adequate lighting, brakes, etc.

Cycling on the pavement is breaking the law. When are cyclists going to be given their marked section of paths/roads? Dock Road, leading down to the Royal Quays and the Marina, is a good example.

The Highway Code should be essential reading for all and be part of the school curriculum, along with a cycling proficiency test.

Terry White

North Shields