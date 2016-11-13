Planned roadworks in the North East – summary for Monday 14 to Sunday 20 November

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Friday 11 November but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.

A1 junction 56 Barton to junction 51 Leeming Bar

There will be phases of overnight lane closures and full carriageway closures while work takes place to upgrade the road to motorway standards. There will also be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day. From Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 November there will be a closure southbound between Scotch Corner and junction 51. Then on Thursday 17 and Friday 18 November the same closures will take place with an additional closure northbound at Scotch Corner with a diversion up and over the junction. On Sunday 20 November there will be a closure southbound between Scotch Corner and junction 51. All closures will take place between 8pm and 6am with diversions in place. This project is due for completion by summer 2017.

A1 Blaydon Haugh Viaduct, Newcastle Upon Tyne

There is a 50mph limit in operation over Blaydon Haugh Viaduct due to the installation of temporary plates over defective viaduct joints. There will be weekly night time northbound closures to monitor and maintain the bridging plates.

A1 Derwenthaugh, Newcastle Gateshead Western Bypass

There will be a closure northbound for maintenance work. This will take place from Monday 7 to Wednesday 16 November between 8pm and 6am, with a diversion in place.

A1 junction 68 to 69, Newcastle Gateshead Western Bypass

There will be a daytime lane closure on the northbound dedicated slip road for maintenance work. This will take place from Monday 14 November to Friday 2 December between 10am and 3pm.

A1 Morpeth, Northumberland

There will be work ongoing until spring 2017 for the construction of a bypass. There will be various phases of daytime and night time lane and carriageway closures, with narrow lanes and a 40mph speed restriction in place. There will also be a 24 hour lane closure in place north and southbound until the project is completed. There will also be a southbound carriageway closure taking place from Monday 14 to Friday 18 November between 8pm and 7am, with a diversion in place.

A1 Brownieside, Northumberland

There will be traffic signals in place with convoy working north and southbound for resurfacing work. This will take place from Monday 7 to Thursday 24 November between 8pm and 6am.

A1 West Mains to Scremerston, Northumberland

There will be traffic signals in place with convoy working north and southbound for maintenance work. This will take place until Friday 18 November between 8pm and 6am.

A1 Haggerston, Northumberland

There will be traffic signals in place with convoy working north and southbound 24/7 for resurfacing work. This will take place from Sunday 20 to Friday 25 November.

A1M junction 62, County Durham

There will be a carriageway closure northbound with slip road closures for resurfacing work. This will take place from Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 November between 8pm and 6am, with diversions in place.

A1M junction 59 to 60, County Durham

There will be a carriageway closure southbound for resurfacing work. This will take place on Thursday 17 and Friday 18 November between 8pm and 6am, with a diversion in place.

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside

The A19 will be closed between Silverlink roundabout and the A193 between 8pm and 6am from Monday 14 November for six nights for interchange improvement work. There will also be a 24 hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes.

A66 West Layton

The westbound A66 will be closed from 7pm on Saturday 12 November until 10am on Sunday and again on Sunday 13 November between 8pm and 6am the following day for the carriageway to be resurfaced. The closure will be between the Fox Hall Inn and Smallways junction. Temporary traffic lights will be in place during the work and traffic will be led through the roadworks by a contractor’s vehicle.