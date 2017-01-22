Roadworks on the A1 and A19 in the North East

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1 and A19 this week.

A1 Morpeth

Work is ongoing until the spring for the construction of a bypass. There will be various phases of day and night lane and carriageway closures, with narrow lanes and a 40mph speed restriction in place. From tomorrow to Friday, January 27, there will be lane closures north and southbound between 8am and 5.30pm.

A1 Haggerston

There will be convoy working in place north and southbound for resurfacing work. This will take place from tomorrow to mid February between 8pm and 6am.

A1 Wandylaw to Warrenford

There will be traffic signals in place north and southbound for survey work. This will take place from tomorrow to mid February between 8pm and 6am.

A1 Blaydon Haugh Viaduct, junction 73 to junction 74, Gateshead

There is a 50mph limit in operation over Blaydon Haugh Viaduct due to the installation of temporary plates over defective viaduct joints. Tomorrow and Tuesday, there will be a carriageway closure southbound, followed by a carriageway closure northbound on Wednesday. These closures will take place between 8pm and 6am. On Saturday, January 28, there will be a carriageway closure southbound between 8pm and 10am. All closures will take place with a diversion in place.

A1/A1M junction 64 to junction 67, Gateshead

There will be various lane and carriageway closures north and southbound for structural repairs until the end of February.

A1 junction 79, Newcastle

There will be phases of lane, slip and carriageway closures for resurfacing work. This will take place until Thursday, January 26, between 8pm and 6am.

A1 junction 56 Barton, to junction 51 Leeming Bar

There will be phases of overnight lane closures and full carriageway closures while work takes place to upgrade the road to motorway standards. There will also be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction 24 hours a day. From tomorrow to Friday, January 27, there will be a closure northbound and southbound at Scotch Corner with a diversion up and over the junction. In addition to this there will be a southbound closure at junction 56 on Wednesday, January 25, and a north and southbound closure at junction 56 on Friday, January 27. All closures will take place between 8pm and 6am with diversions in place.

A19 Silverlink

There is a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes. The footpath/cycleway on the A1058 over the Silverlink roundabout is closed for the duration of the works as part of the junction improvement works, a clearly signposted diversion will be in place.

A19 Seaton Burn to Moor Farm

There will be a carriageway closure southbound for sign work. This will take place on Thursday, January 26, between 8pm and 6am with a diversion in place.