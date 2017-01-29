Roadworks on the North East’s trunk roads this week

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1 and A19 in Northumberland and North Tyneside this week.

A1 Haggerston: There will be convoy working and traffic lights in place north and southbound to install new crossing areas. This will take place from tomorrow until late February between 8am and 4.30pm.

A1 Wandylaw to Warenford: There will be traffic signals in place north and southbound for survey work. This will take place until Wednesday, February 8, between 8pm and 6am.

A1 Morpeth: There will be work ongoing until spring 2017 for the construction of a bypass. There will be various phases of daytime and night-time lane and carriageway closures, with narrow lanes and a 40mph speed restriction in place.

A19 Silverlink: There is a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes for interchange improvement work. The A1058 Coast Road will be closed with a diversion down and under the junction on Friday, from 9.30am until 3.30pm.

Further afield

A1 Blaydon Haugh Viaduct, junction 73 to junction 74: There is a 50mph limit in operation over Blaydon Haugh Viaduct due to the installation of temporary plates over defective viaduct joints. From tomorrow to next Sunday, there will be a carriageway closure southbound. All these closures will take place between 8pm and 6am with a diversion in place.

A1/A1M junction 64 to junction 67, Gateshead: There will be various lane and carriageway closures north and southbound for structural repairs, which started earlier this month and wil run until the end of February.