Royal British Legion set for Remembrance services

Preparations are under way to honour service personnel who sacrificed their lives for their country.

Volunteers and officials from the Royal British Legion are out selling poppies ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

The Whitley Bay, North Shields and District branch is involved in two parades this year on Sunday, November 12 – at Hawkey’s Lane, North Shields, at 11am, and at Whitley Bay War Memorial at 3pm.

Both events will see parades march down to the respective war memorials ready to start a short service. Members of the public are invited to join in and lay wreaths or crosses when called forward during the service or privately after they have finished.

Les Gilchrist, branch Poppy Appeal organiser, said: “Although we are in the process of moving out of our office in Whitley Bay into a new location in the area, anyone who would like a wreath or cross can call me on 07982 831101.

“We have a variety of sizes and styles of wreaths, along with a number of different badge inserts.”

Legion members are in local supermarkets.

Michael Dale, branch member, said: “There are a lot of different ways you can donate to the Poppy Appeal now and a wide selection of things you can get to show support.

“We would encourage anyone buying anything with the poppy on to double check money is going to the Royal British Legion before they buy it, that way they can be sure their donation will help fund the direct welfare support given to veterans and their families.”