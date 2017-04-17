Runners are soaring after passing £30k for Hospice

Generous runners are celebrating after racing past their fund-raising target.

Wallsend Harriers and Athletics Club had set out to raise £30,000 for St Oswald’s Hospice as the charity marks its 30th year.

And the club has passed that mark thanks to a host of fund-raising initiatives and races.

The group first became involved with the Hospice in 2008 after the wife of one of their former members, Bill Todd, received treatment for end-of-life care.

Bill said: “My wife died at St Oswald’s on December 31, 2008. The hospice was amazing – they didn’t just look after Linda, but the whole family as well.

“Money was collected at her funeral, which was the start of the Linda Todd fund at the hospice and has then been built on each year by the Harriers’ Toby Runs.”

Natalie Santamera, community fund-raiser at St Oswald’s, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating with Wallsend Harriers as they’ve now passed the £30,000 fund-raising mark and have been supporting us for nearly a decade.

“The group has been an enormous and loyal support to us over the last 10 years.

“Without loyal groups like Wallsend Harriers, the Hospice simply couldn’t provide the high levels of care that we do as we need to raise an additional £7million each year.”

“We hope the Wallsend Harriers are aware of how appreciative we are of the time, effort and commitment they’ve put into their fund-raising endeavours.”

“A huge congratulations to the team and we hope to continue working with the group in the years ahead.”

For more on the Hospice visit www.stoswaldsuk.org