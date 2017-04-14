Runners on their marks for North Tyneside 10K race

Thousands of people are expecting to line the streets to cheer on runners.

More than 2,000 runners are expected to line up for the 13th running of North Tyneside’s annual 10k Road Race.

The Easter Sunday run sold out months ago and attracts a range of fun and club runners.

The course is considered one of the most scenic in the UK, starting at the Parks Sports Centre in North Shields before heading past the Fish Quay, Tynemouth Priory and Castle, heading up the coastline and finishing at St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay.

Last year’s race was won by Tadele Geremew in a time of 30 minutes and 41 seconds. His partner Justina Heslop was the first female runner over the line.

All competitors receive a race T-shirt and their times by text message. The race is organised by North Tyneside Council and supported by Start Fitness and Northumbria Spring Water.

For more information email events@northtyneside.gov.uk