Russian pianist in North Shields

A Russian pianist will perform a one-off recital in North Shields.

Evgeny Samoyloff will be at YStudio, Queen Alexandra Sixth Form College, on Friday where he will play Mussorgsky’s Night on a Bare Mountain and Pictures from an Exhibition. Tickets are £7 on the door. Contact 0191 2577401.

