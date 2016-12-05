Saddling up to support charity

Fund-raisers saddled up to raise funds for a life-saving organisation.

The North Shields branch of Newcastle Building Society held a race night in aid of the Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB).

More than 60 people attended the TVLB’s Watch Tower to place their bets on a series of pre-recorded races.

And after totting up the total raised through ticket sales, race takings, a raffle and other money-raising activities on the night, a cheque for £815 has been presented to the organisation.

The Brigade is a voluntary shore-based coastal rescue service that was founded in 1864, averaging over 120 callouts a year.

The Society’s North Shields branch has previously adopted the Brigade as its dedicated charity as part of a wider campaign through which individual branches provided support to organisations and good causes in their local areas

Stephen Burt, branch manager, said: “We’ve done a lot of fund-raising work for the Volunteer Life Brigade over the last few years as part of our policy of supporting our local community, and thought the race night would be a great way to extend it.

“The branch team did a brilliant job of organising the event, and we’ve had lots of positive feedback on how much fun everyone had on the night.

“The volunteers that make up the brigade team commit a huge amount of time and effort to its invaluable work, and we’re very pleased to have been able to contribute to such an important local cause.”

For more information on the work done by The Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade, visit www.tvlb.org