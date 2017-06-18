Sandy Lane overnight road closures announced

A North Tyneside road will be closed overnight this week as an improvement scheme nears completion.

The A1056 Sandy Lane will be closed for essential drainage work that cannot be done during daytime without causing serious traffic congestion.

It will be closed to traffic overnight from Monday, June 19, until Friday, June 23, from the A1056/B1318 junction to the west as far as the A189 Weetslade roundabout to the east.

The Sandy Lane / B1318 junction will remain open at all times to northbound and southbound traffic (e.g. between Newcastle and Wideopen, Brunswick Village and Hazlerigg) and bus services through the junction will run as normal.

The road closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am each evening and fully-signposted diversions will be in place on all approaches throughout.

Traffic approaching Sandy Lane from the east (e.g. from Killingworth, Burradon and Camperdown) can travel south on the A189 for Newcastle, or go north on the A189 to Moor Farm roundabout, the A19 to Seaton Burn and then the B1318 (for Wideopen, Brunswick Village and Hazlerigg) or the A1 (for through traffic).

Traffic approaching from the west can follow the above route in reverse.

The A1056 Sandy Lane will be open as normal each day from 6am to 8pm.