Santas are in the driving seat for wheelchair fund-raising efforts

A reindeer-driven sleigh just didn’t cut it for a group of 12 Santas as they tried out new beach-friendly wheelchairs.

The fund-raising team gathered at Long Sands Beach to showcase the innovative wheelchairs, which make the sands more accessible to disabled people.

The Dancing for Charity group is currently raising funds for more chairs, while local business View Restaurant has agreed to provide a storage facility on the beach ramp.

Fundraising group leader Sue Rowley said: “We desperately need support for this project.

“Being able to acquire more of these specially beach enabled chairs could mean the difference for an elderly or disabled person enjoying something that the rest of us take for granted, a leisurely walk along our beautiful North Tyneside beaches.”

Cullercoats councillor Karen Lee is supporting the group.

She said: “These chairs really caught my imagination and I’m hoping to help raise awareness of Sue and her team’s fund-raising efforts.

“An initiative like this plays directly into North Tyneisde Council’s Creating a Brighter Future strategy so I will be lobbying for its practical support of it too.”

To support the group by donating cash or time, contact Sue Rowley on 07971 909083 or sue.rowley1@gmail.com