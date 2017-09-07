Scarecrows invade Earsdon

The popular Earsdon Scarecrow Festival is returning to the village.

The scarecrows will be up all of this weekend, with events happening on Saturday from 1pm in Eccles Hall.

Activities include face-painting, tombola, raffle, crafts, candy-floss machine, guess the scarecrow name and a special village trail with questions for the children as they make their way round the village to see the colourful creations.

There are still tickets available for a ceilidh in the evening. Contact Katie by emailing katiellee14@icloud.com