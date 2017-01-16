Scheme helps its 1,000th resident

A successful partnership helping people save money on their heating bills has reached a major milestone.

North Tyneside Council’s partnership with Warm Zone has helped its 1,000th resident.

Over the last three years, Warm Zone has helped North Tyneside households to reduce their fuel bills by installing energy efficiency measures such as central heating systems, cavity wall and loft insulation and bigger projects such as external wall insulation.

And the partnership has also supported residents to apply for more than £1m in additional benefits, such as pension credits or attendance allowance.

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member for Environment, said: “Our partnership with Warm Zone is one of the very successful ways we tackle fuel poverty and help to reduce the borough’s impact on the environment.

“I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to help so many people and the value of work, energy savings and additional benefits secured has reached £3m, over the past three years, which is a fantastic achievement.”

The 1,000th resident to benefit from the partnership is Mrs Margaret Donoghue of Green Lane, Dudley, who has had a combi boiler fitted for free to replace her old failing central heating system.

Mrs Donoghue said: “This work has been like a miracle to me and I’m very happy that I have been helped in this way. The contractors were very professional and very tidy and left no mess at all.”

For more information call Warm Zone on 0800 0199 969, email enquiries@warmzones.co.uk or text ‘warm’ to 80800.