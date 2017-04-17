Scheme puts apprentice Lucy on the road to business success

Young apprentice Lucy Frost is aiming high in business, thanks to a new initiative from Go Smarter Ways into Work.

Lucy, 18, from Heaton, has been able to access a Business Administration Level 2 Apprenticeship at Barnado’s Palmersville Training, thanks to a partnership between sustainable transport programme Go Smarter and Nexus.

Go Smarter encourages everyone to use sustainable transport, such as walking, cycling and using public transport on their daily journeys to work and school.

Together with Nexus, it has been able to provide branded POP Cards to organisations to help those who may have difficulty accessing transport to travel to education, training and employment.

Lucy, who began her apprenticeship earlier this year, said: “Thanks to the new Go Smarter Ways into Work programme, I have been able to afford to travel from my home in Newcastle to Palmersville Training in North Tyneside in order to do my apprenticeship.

“My previous experience with work was not very successful or enjoyable, but the POP card has enabled me to pursue my ambitions in business.”

Palmersville’s Christina Saunders-Wingfield said: “This new scheme has allowed many young people to travel to take part in our education and training offering.”