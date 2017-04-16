School brings back car boot sales after trial

A Tynemouth school is bringing back its car boot sales following a successful trial.

Kings Priory School hosted a trial last June and as a result is looking to establish it as a regular monthly feature.

The school will host the sales in the main school yard off Allendale Place and they are open to all members of the local community who want to come along and buy and sell their unwanted goods.

The sales will take place on the following Saturdays – May 6, May 20, June 17, July 8

Each event will be open to the public from 10am until 1pm, with sellers able to set up on the yard from 9am.

There are more than 30 pre-booked spaces available for each sale for just £10.

Anyone who wants to book a space should call Jonny Hall on (0191) 258 9106 or email events@kps.woodard.co.uk

Spaces must be prebooked and you cannot just turn up on the day. Sellers should provide their own table.

Members of the public are also invited to browse and buy for just 50p entry (under 5s go free), with gates open from 10am.

The Sixth Form café will be open during each event too, with locals able to enjoy hot sandwiches, freshly brewed coffee and a range of baked goods on sale.