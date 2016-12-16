School is 400th to sign up to Greggs breakfast club

A school has become the latest to sign up to an initiative encouraging children to have a healthy start to their day.

The Greggs Foundation held a special event to mark its 400th Breakfast Club, with New York Primary School in North Shields the latest to sign up.

Greggs CEO Roger Whiteside, a strong supporter of the breakfast club scheme, chates with club children at New York Primary School. Picture by North News & Pictures.

Mayor Norma Redfearn was joined by Greggs CEO Roger Whiteside, former CEO Mike Darrington, who launched the scheme in 1999, and finance director Richard Hutton.

Children were encouraged to design their own healthy, festive-themed breakfast, using pancakes and fresh fruit.

There was also a Christmas jumper competition, with the children judging the adults on their efforts. Hope, the Greggs Foundation mascot, handed out Christmas presents donated by Moto, one of Greggs’ franchise partners.

Jill Shaw, headteacher, said: “New York Primary School is delighted to be running a Breakfast Club with the support of The Greggs Foundation. We have, on average, more than 80 pupils who attend our daily club to ensure the best possible start to their learning day.”

“Our pupils can choose from a variety of cereals accompanied by toast, juice and fruit, and once they’ve had breakfast, they can choose from a range of activities including sport, art, reading, singing or listening to a story.

“We’d like to thank The Greggs Foundation for working with us to provide New York pupils with a great start to their day, and we’re excited to measure the progress that they make across the curriculum.”

Richard Hutton, Greggs finance director, said: “Thanks to the hard work of the Greggs Foundation team and our schools, volunteers and partners the Greggs Breakfast Club Programme has gone from strength to strength since 1999.

“It’s so important that pupils start the day ready to learn, and eating a good breakfast is key to this.”

The Greggs Breakfast Club Programme helps to provide thousands of children in disadvantaged areas with a nutritious/healthy start to their busy school day.

Made up of school staff and parent volunteers, the Breakfast Club teams serve over four million slices of toast to over 22,500 children each year.

Volunteers and partners are key to the long term sustainability of this model. This particular club was funded by a Greggs-organised golf day, supported by a number of their Breakfast Club partners.

For more information on how to apply for a Breakfast Club at a primary school visit www.greggsfoundation.org.uk/breakfast-clubs/how-to-apply