School praised for creating champion citizens

A school is celebrating after being named champion citizens.

Norham High School, in North Shields, has been named as a champion school by the National Citizen Service (NCS).

The Government-backed programme, that helps young people gain vital skills and training, praised the school for its commitment to encouraging and supporting pupils to take part in the programme.

Pupils took part in a range of activities including an adventure-packed outdoor residential and a university-style residential that helped build confidence, leadership and communication skills.

They also planned and delivered social action projects that aimed to make a difference in the North Tyneside community.

Projects included the intergenerational and inspirational Humans of North Tyneside community project, local park revamps and awareness-building into youth homelessness.

At the end, the pupils were awarded certificates signed by the Prime Minister.

Executive headteacher David Baldwin said: “We’re really pleased to support the NCS programme as it offers our pupils some great opportunities to gain new skills as well as give something back to the community.

“NCS has already benefitted many of our pupils, helping them to grow in confidence and character and offering them a positive springboard to success.

“We’re delighted to receive champion school status and will continue to encourage our young people to take part.”

Chris Byrne, NCS Recruitment Team Leader, said: “The staff and students at Norham High School have shown great support in embracing NCS.

“Places are now open for next summer’s NCS and I’d urge year 11 students to sign up and change their summer.”

The programme, which runs over the summer holidays, is government-backed which means places cost just £50 or less.

Young people in receipt of free school meals are eligible for a bursary.

Places are now open for the summer 2017 NCS programme. Pupils or parents can express an interest at NCSNORTHEAST.co.uk or by calling 0191 247 4020.