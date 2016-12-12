School’s delight at being named ‘world class’

A Wallsend school has become the first in the North to earn world class status.

Churchill Community College has earned the World Class Schools Quality Mark after moving beyond its outstanding rating by Ofsted inspectors.

The Mark recognises schools that have improved student progress, aspiration and achievement to such an extent that their standards rival those of the best schools internationally.

Schools chosen are assessed against rigorous criteria by an independent panel and students must also develop a compelling case for approval through detailed auditing of their school’s capabilities as well as video submissions and meticulous appraisals.

As part of the assessment, students from Churchill Community College were required to complete a social responsibility project and bring about genuine, positive transformation, working on a project at Wren Primary School in North London.

Headteacher David Baldwin said: “We are delighted to have been awarded world class status.

“Being the first school in the north to be recognised with this prestigious award is a real privilege for us, and one that we will embrace fully as an ambassador for the programme. This status supports our on-going drive to raise educational standards for all of our young people.”

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “I am extremely proud that Churchill Community College has been awarded this world class honour.”

Announcing the awards, Miranda Perry, co-director of WCSQM said, “The Mark is about recognising how well the top secondary schools in the country prepare their students to thrive in the 21st century.

“We are confident that schools like Churchill Community College provide their students with the best life chances possible.”