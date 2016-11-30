School’s delight at Top Ten ranking

Staff and students are celebrating after their school was named in the top ten in the region.

Whitley Bay High School has been ranked eighth best state school in the north east in the annual The Sunday Times Parent Power performance table.

The tables – published ahead of the official Government tables for secondary school performance – rank the schools based on their A-Level and GCSE results.

Whitley Bay High is once again among the best in the region after seeing 49.7 per cent of students achieve A* to B grades at A-Level and 31.7 per cent get A*/A at GCSE, giving it a national ranking of 374th.

Headteacher Steve Wilson said: “After being named by the Government as one of the highest performing schools in the country last year we are delighted to hear that we are in the top 10 schools in the North East of England again this year.

“This achievement reflects the incredible hard work of our students and staff.

“The teaching and support staff at Whitley Bay High School go out of their way to help students fulfil and often exceed their potential by providing a wealth of opportunities both within and beyond the classroom.

“I know our students and their parents were understandably incredibly proud of the results they achieved this summer at GCSE and A Level.

“Our ethos built on great teaching where learning is made fun and enjoyable and the very positive relationships we build with students is the key to our success.”

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “I was absolutely delighted to see Whitley Bay High School ranked among the best schools in the North East.

“It is a true testimony to the hard work that goes on at the school every single day. From the staff and governors, to the students, to the parents, everyone is committed to doing their best and that shows in these results.

“Our borough continues to perform at an incredibly high level and I am thrilled that 92 per cent of our schools are now rated as good or outstanding.

“I would like to say a huge well done and thank you to everyone involved.”