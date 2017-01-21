School to hold open days for its sixth form

A school is opening its sixth form to prospective pupils.

Kings Priory School, in Tynemouth, will host three Sixth Form information evenings in February for Year 11 students to find out what is on offer.

They will take place from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday, February 9; Wednesday, February 15; and Tuesday, February 28, at the academy’s Sixth Form Centre, which opened last year, on Huntington Place.

There will be an opportunity to find out more about the application process, speak informally to curriculum staff about specific subjects and a chance to tour some of the Sixth Form facilities.

This summer, Kings Priory School had a 99 per cent A* to E success rate and saw almost a third of grades received by pupils as either A* or A.

Anyone interested in applying cancomplete the registration forms which are available at www.kingsprioryschool.co.uk

Paperwork should be emailed to KPSenquiryline@kps.woodard.co.uk or for the attention of the Admissions Officer, Kings Priory School, Huntington Place, Tynemouth, NE30 4RF.

The deadline for applications is w/c Monday, February 27.

Applicants will be invited to an informal interview on Saturday, March 11.

Conditional offers will be made before the Easter holidays.

Anyone any queries in the meantime you can call the School on 0191 258 5995 or email KPSenquiryline@kps.woodard.co.uk