Schools sign up to a national event

Students are taking part in a host of activities this week to help vulnerable deaf children and adults.

Pupils at Monkseaton Middle School and Whitley Lodge First School, in Whitley Bay, and Grasmere Academy, in Killingworth are taking part in ‘sign2sing’ – a sign language event organised by SignHealth.

Children have been learning the words and British Sign Language (BSL) signs to a song called ‘Together’ which they will perform during the week – from February 6 to 12 – to raise money for the charity.

SignHealth runs workshops for deaf children in schools, delivered in BSL, which help children understand what abuse is and what to do if they need help.

Susie Norbury, SignHealth’s Director of Fundraising, said: “Learning a few words and signs in sign language is easy to do and great fun.

“The more that children learn to sign, the more included and less isolated deaf children will be.

“And the money this event raises is vital so we can continue to give deaf children the chance of a healthy life – just like their hearing friends.”

Actress Pauline Quirke has also offered her support to sign2sing via her performing arts academy, The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts.

She said: “I could immediately see that sign2sing shares many important values with PQA, not least inclusiveness and the impetus to help all children achieve their potential, regardless of their abilities or circumstances.”

“I like the way sign2sing is accessible to both hearing and deaf children, giving them the chance to perform together and learn from one another.”

Schools can find out more about sign2sing, and register to take part in the event at www.sign2sing.org.uk