SCOUTS: Come along and join us

I am writing on behalf of our scout group to thank you for printing details of our open evening, (News Guardian, August 18).

It was a successful evening and we hope to have four or five new members.

We would like to let people know that if they missed our open evening they are welcome to come along to one of our meetings, which commence on Tuesday, September 13 – beavers from 5.30pm to 6.30pm, cubs and scouts from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Boys and girls are both welcome.

Thank you once again for your continued support.

Claire Gauld

Beaver leader