SCOUTS: Shining in community

This is Scout Community Week and I’m super proud of the difference the 1st and 7th Whitley Bay Sea Scouts are making in their community.

This year 1st and 7th Whitley Bay Sea Scout Group has chosen to focus on dementia. This means, thanks to Scouting’s award-winning campaign A Million Hands, they have spent time learning about the issue, finding out about the people it affects, and taking meaningful action to improve and support their quality of life.

I would also like to recognise the volunteers at Whitley Bay Sea Scouts for their dedication each week to giving Scouts the chance to have fun, adventure and take part in life-changing opportunities.

A Million Hands is celebrating its one year anniversary this October and it’s down to the 200,000 members who have signed up to take part that the past year has been such a success.

During this special week, I would just like to say ‘A Million Thanks’ to these incredible Scouts. They really are shining lights in their community.

Bear Grylls

Chief Scout