Sculpture donated by Nexus to community garden

A transport group has presented a special item to community volunteers.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, has donated a sculpture to a community garden project in Whitley Bay.

The giant wire sculpture of a moth has been presented to the Station Master’s Community Wildlife Garden, which is next to Whitley Bay Metro station.

The art work, dubbed Monty the Moth by Metro staff, was held in storage by Nexus after being previously on display at the Dance City centre in Newcastle.

Nexus felt the sculpture had been in storage for too long, having never been displayed on the Metro system, and offered it to the custodians of the wildlife garden.

Huw Lewis, Nexus customer services director, said: “It’s fantastic that we’ve been able to find a new home for this sculpture. We always hoped we’d find a home for it somewhere on Metro.

“It will really help to brighten up the community garden at Whitley Bay Metro station, which has become a fantastic addition to the station.”

The Station Master’s Community Wildlife Garden has been open to the public since June 2013.

It is being developed with the input of local residents, volunteers and community groups.

The aim of the project is to protect and enhance local wildlife, promote integrated horticulture and food growing, and to reinvigorate historic and landscape values.

Find out more at www.stationmastersgarden.org