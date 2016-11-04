Seahorse is the daddy of fishy films as live birth is recorded

A rare video of an incredible seahorse birth has been captured at a North Tyneside attraction.

The special moments of a male lined seahorse giving birth to dozens of babies were recorded by aquarist Cassandra Kidman at Tynemouth’s Blue Reef Aquarium.

Cassandra has spent months trying to record such a momentous event, which usually takes place at night.

Even in the wild it is rare to capture seahorse births on film.

But Cassandra’s luck was in when she noticed the seahorse having contractions during the morning feed.

“I had been trying for absolutely ages to film a live birth and was starting to think it was not going to happen,” she said.

“Then, as I was doing the morning feeds, I spotted one of the males acting unusually and rushed to get my camera.

“To be able to actually capture this extraordinary event taking place in the aquarium is just amazing.

“It’s incredibly rare to get the actual births on film, even in the wild, so for us to be there to film it here was just magical.”

Seahorses are virtually unique in the animal kingdom as it is the father who gives birth, and they can have up to 1,000 babies at a time.

