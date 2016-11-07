SEARCH: Ceremony for RAF man

I am looking to find relatives of Pilot Officer William Cruickshanks, RAF Volunteer Reserve, who is buried in Preston Cemetery, North Shields.

He died along with five other airmen when their bomber crashed on Dartmoor in October 1942 as it was returning from a patrol over the Bay of Biscay.

There is a commemorative plaque at the site of the crash, but it has become illegible and there is now a plan to place a lasting granite memorial nearby in the new year.

It is hoped to have a dedication ceremony in April 2017 and any relatives of William Cruickshanks would be welcome to attend.

I live just a mile from where the aircraft came down and I featured the loss in a book I wrote a while ago.

If anyone would like a full account of what happened they can contact me at this email address – robjones42@btin

ternet.com

Rob Jones

Devon