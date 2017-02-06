Search continues for missing dog Luckie

A search for a beloved family dog missing for nearly seven weeks is being expanded.

Volunteers and kind hearted residents have not given up in the search for Luckie, a male black and tan cocker spaniel.

North Shields International Ferry Terminal where Luckie disappeared from.

Luckie – who is microchipped – escaped from the pet holding area on a DFDS ferry docked at the Port of Tyne ferry terminal on December 21.

Unfortunately his family departed on the Princess Seaways on its trip to Amsterdam as they headed home to Poland for Christmas.

Ferry and port staff carried out a search of the area, while volunteers have also joined in the hunt – with his family also taking to the streets on their return.

Now dog walkers and residents are being asked to look out for the dog, check stables, sheds or outbuildings, and put up posters, with the search area being expanded to include Wallsend, Walkergate, Seaton Delaval, Shiremoor and Whitley Bay.

Searches have been taking place during the day and night of the area.

A spokesperson for the search group said: “Luckie found a safe place underneath the jetty in the Port of Tyne where he stayed for five days waiting for rescue.

“Some organisations were called to help retrieve him but he kept running away. He disappeared on the fifth day, and hasn’t been seen since.

“We have had some unconfirmed sightings in Percy Main at the end of December but nothing confirmed and nothing since December 30.

“Our search team are a group of volunteers that have come together to help find Luckie and assist the family as they live in Scotland.

“If the right procedures had been followed immediately after his escape he could have been reunited with his family, sadly he is missing without a trace at this point in time.”

The volunteers – who are being supported by the RNLI and Port of Tyne Harbour Master – have set up motion triggered cameras and feeding stations in the area in the hope of spotting Luckie, while dog trackers and drones have also been used.

Advice from experts have also been sought while his toys and family’s clothes have been left in the area.

DFDS has also appealed for anyone who has spotted Luckie to get in touch, and have had 2,000 posters printed off.

For more information on the appeal visit the Help Find Lucky page on Facebook.