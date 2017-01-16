Search for dog who went missing at ferry terminal gathers momentum

A family has launched a desperate appeal to find their dog who escaped from a ferry terminal before Christmas.

Luckie, a male black and tan cocker spaniel, escaped from the pet holding area at the Port of Tyne ferry terminal on December 21.

Unfortunately his family departed on the Princess Seaways on its trip to Amsterdam while crews carried out a search of the area.

The search proved fruitless but there have been reported sightings of a dog matching his description in Percy Main, Meadowell and The Middens, but nothing since December 30.

His family joined volunteers to search the area last weekend, while ferry operator DFDS has also helped in the search – printing off 2,000 leaflets.

A spokesperson for ferry operator DFDS said: “A cocker spaniel named Luckie escaped from the pet holding area of the Princess Seaways on 21 December, shortly before the vessel departed on its daily service to Amsterdam.

“Our staff immediately searched the Port of Tyne and surrounding area but did not locate him on the day.

“Since then, we have alerted the local RSPCA, dog warden and animal shelters to help locate Luckie, and arranged for 2000 leaflets to be printed, which were distributed by volunteers over the last weekend.

“We have been in touch with the family since this incident occurred and will continue to provide assistance.

“DFDS encourages anyone who may have seen Luckie to contact his family on 07717 312118.”

For more information on the appeal visit the Help Find Lucky page on Facebook.