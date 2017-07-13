Search for missing man off North Tyneside coast after trousers found

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade was involved in a fruitless search for a 72-year-old man after a pair of trousers were found near St Mary's Island last night.

Just before 10pm yesterday, UK Coastguard paged the Brigade along with Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team to help Northumbria Police with a search for a 72-year-old man who had last been seen around lunchtime on Tuesday.

Police made the request after they found a pair of trousers, which they initially thought may have belonged to the man, near to St. Mary’s Island.

Members of the Tynemouth and Blyth teams planned a search of the Island and local rocks running north to Hartley Bay. Cullercoats RNLI Inshore Lifeboat was also tasked to carry out a thorough search of the area.

As the search was beginning, it was established that the trousers were almost certainly not linked to the missing man, but the search continued to ensure that the man was not in the area.

At 11.50pm, UK Coastguard stood down all rescue units with the search complete and no sign of the missing man. Northumbria Police is continuing its inquiries to try to locate the man.